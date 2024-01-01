Tribal Football
REVEALED: Man Utd make late attempt for Fofana to break AC Milan commitment

Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin is reporting Manchester United are making a late attempt to sign Youssouf Fofana.

The AS Monaco midfielder is a step away from siging with AC Milan, however Biasin is reporting United are also in contact now.

He told TMW: "Milan are arranging the pieces of the puzzle: (Tottenham fullback) Emerson Royal is ever closer.

"Manchester United is trying to break the agreement for Fofana but the boy has given priority to the Rossoneri and, at the moment, does not intend to open up to other solutions.

"If he keeps his word, he will be (Paulo) Fonseca's real reinforcement in midfield."

