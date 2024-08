Today? AC Milan to close Emerson agreement with Spurs

AC Milan are ready to close a deal for Tottenham fullback Emerson Royal.

All parties have been in talks for several weeks and Relevo says a deal is now in place.

A final agreement is expected today, Wednesday.

The transfer fee for the 25-year-old is expected to be between €15-16m.

Emerson moved to London from Barcelona in 2021 for €25m. Last season he lost his regular place in the team.