Tottenham boss Postecoglou hints Emerson on way to Milan
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has hinted Emerson Royal is set to sign for AC Milan.

Milan have seen an offer of £15m accepted by Tottenham for the fullback.

Postecoglou said on Friday: "I think me speculating around these things is a bit like the treasurer or what do you call them here, the (chancellor of the) exchequer, Twitter or X could into meltdown if I speculate, like stock market could crash, if I speculate about things.

"Fair to say those kinds of things will get resolved. It is a bit difficult for me as I don’t have control over it.

"Like I said, I am hopeful over next few days been some resolutions for ins and outs."

