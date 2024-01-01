Tottenham accept offer from AC Milan for Emerson

Tottenham have accepted an offer from AC Milan for Emerson Royal.
After weeks of negotiations, Spurs have now agreed to sell the Brazil fullback to Milan for €15m.
The 25-year-old will now travel to Milan shortly to undergo his medical.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Emerson Royal to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for total package in excess of €15m from Spurs.
"Agreement with Emerson reached in May as he only wanted Milan despite 4/5 proposals.
"Travel being planned as Emerson leaves THFC and joins Milan project."