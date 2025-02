Torino are set to win the race for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Toro had been battling Lazio for the Italy U21 international this month.

And local sources say Toro have now clinched an agreement with Chelsea and Casadei over a deal.

Toro will sign Casadei for a fee of €15m with Chelsea also holding a 25 per cent sell-on fee.

Casadei is in Turin today for a medical and to sign forms.