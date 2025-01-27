Lazio chief Fabiani: We're talking to Chelsea midfielder Casadei's entourage

Tribal Football
Carlos volcano
Lazio chief Angelo Fabiani says they're working on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

While Torino are also keen, it appears Lazio are favourites to land the Italy U21 international.

Fabbiani said ahead of Sunday's defeat to Fiorentina: "We are making assessments and we are also talking with Casadei's entourage.

"From tomorrow we will see what happens."

Fabiani has been following Casadei for several years.

Chelsea would prefer to sell the former Inter Milan midfielder outright, valuing him at around €15m. Negotiations remain open, albeit difficult, with the Biancocelesti clearly ahead of Toro in the race for Casadei's signature. 

