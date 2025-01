Chelsea boss Maresca approves Casadei sale

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is looking to replace midfielder Cesar Casadei, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Several Serie A clubs are interested in Casadei, with Lazio already making an £11.5 million bid, per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Since joining Chelsea in 2023, Casadei has made only 17 appearances and had loan spells at Reading and Leicester City.

To fill the gap in the squad, Chelsea is pushing to sign Hellas Verona's Reda Belahyane for £12.6 million.

Belahyane has made 20 appearances in Serie A this season, contributing two assists.