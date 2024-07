Torino president Cairo posts tribute to Juric

Torino president Urbano Cairo has paid tribute to departing coach Ivan Juric.

Juric is leaving as his contract runs down and has since been replaced by Paolo Vanoli.

Cairo posted to social media: "Dear Mister, thank you for these 3 years together in which you gave everything and with your well-known frankness.

"We didn't get where we wanted but we worked well and we certainly grew. Good luck to you and your excellent staff for your future.

"Always Forza Toro!"