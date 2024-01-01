Tribal Football
Newcastle rival Napoli for Torino defender Buongiorno

Newcastle United are set to rival Napoli in the pursuit of defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

The Torino centre half is valued at roughly €45 million by his club, while Napoli are offering a lower sum.

Corriere Dello Sport  states that Newcastle are also pursuing the stopper with a view to bringing him to England.

He is said to share an agent with Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is currently suspended for betting violations.

Buongiorno has four caps for Italy and is at Euro 2024 with his national teammates.

Newcastle are very eager to sign a centre half after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo.

