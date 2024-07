Torino announce Juric departure

Torino have announced coach Ivan Juric will leave when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Torino hired Juric as coach in the summer of 2021.

A month ago, he announced that he had no intention of extending his expiring contract.

Now Torino confirms via its official channels that Juric is leaving his position.

Torino finished ninth in Serie A last season.