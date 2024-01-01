Torino president Cairo explains Vanoli choice

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confidence in new coaching appointment Paolo Vanoli.

After the departure of the experienced Ivan Juric, Cairo has gone with youth in Vanoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La7: "Vanoli is the coach we chose due to good things done since he became a senior coach. He won a Russian Cup at Spartak, then returned to Italy, took over Venezia in very difficult conditions and in two years brought them back to Serie A.

"He is a relatively good coach, a young man with good ideas, who pays great attention to both phases of the game. I have a lot of confidence in him, but now let's start, build the team and then we'll see."

Toro will start their season at San Siro against AC Milan, then they will host Atalanta and on the third day they will visit Venezia.

"It's a calendar with a challenging start," says Cairo. "We immediately have Milan and Atalanta, two titled and important teams. Then we will go to Venezia who are newly promoted, so they will certainly be eager and will be animated by a fighting spirit. As always , sooner or later all the teams have to meet..., but it is certainly an important start for us."