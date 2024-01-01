Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bianchi welcomes Vanoli to Torino: Important he went to Superga

Bianchi welcomes Vanoli to Torino: Important he went to Superga
Bianchi welcomes Vanoli to Torino: Important he went to Superga
Bianchi welcomes Vanoli to Torino: Important he went to SupergaTribalfootball
Torino hero Rolando Bianchi has welcomed the appointment of new coach Paolo Vanoli.

Vanoli arrives to replace Ivan Juric and Bianchi is convinced it's a positive appointment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Stampa: "I like him a lot, he has values ​​and a very precise idea of ​​the game.

"He can marry perfectly with the qualities of Toro. And I liked that he immediately went to Superga: it means that he has a great desire to study the Granata history, it will help him a lot on his path.

"I have seen the passion that there is at Toro in very few other stadiums, but it must be stimulated, the club has an important history."

Mentions
Serie ABianchi RolandoVanoli PaoloTorino
Related Articles
Torino president Cairo posts tribute to Juric
Ex-Torino coach Juric planning for 'study tour'
Newcastle, Napoli target Torino defender Buongiorno