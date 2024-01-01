Bianchi welcomes Vanoli to Torino: Important he went to Superga

Torino hero Rolando Bianchi has welcomed the appointment of new coach Paolo Vanoli.

Vanoli arrives to replace Ivan Juric and Bianchi is convinced it's a positive appointment.

He told La Stampa: "I like him a lot, he has values ​​and a very precise idea of ​​the game.

"He can marry perfectly with the qualities of Toro. And I liked that he immediately went to Superga: it means that he has a great desire to study the Granata history, it will help him a lot on his path.

"I have seen the passion that there is at Toro in very few other stadiums, but it must be stimulated, the club has an important history."