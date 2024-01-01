Torino midfielder Ricci: I used to study Pirlo - now it's Rodri

Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is delighted with his early season form for club and country.

Ahead of Italy's Nations League tie with Israel, Ricci says it was important the Azzurri continued their momentum after Friday's win in France.

He stated: "I expect a very difficult match, they will be tough. However, after a victory like that we need to think a lot about ourselves and not sit back at all, not take the match lightly but give continuity."

On Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, he continued: “I thank him very much for the trust he gave in the last match.

"Many years still pass, I have to improve on many things. I see who is in my role, one in particular Rodri. Now he is the best of the best and I try to take inspiration from players like him. Before I watched (Andrea) Pirlo a lot."

Asked about victory in Paris, Ricci also said: “Certainly among the best, also for the depth of the match. I had never played a match like that… I had already played for the national team, but the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is difficult to find elsewhere."