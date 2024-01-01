Torino midfielder Ricci: I used to study Pirlo - now it's Rodri

Ahead of Italy's Nations League tie with Israel, Ricci says it was important the Azzurri continued their momentum after Friday's win in France.
He stated: "I expect a very difficult match, they will be tough. However, after a victory like that we need to think a lot about ourselves and not sit back at all, not take the match lightly but give continuity."
On Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, he continued: “I thank him very much for the trust he gave in the last match.
"Many years still pass, I have to improve on many things. I see who is in my role, one in particular Rodri. Now he is the best of the best and I try to take inspiration from players like him. Before I watched (Andrea) Pirlo a lot."
Asked about victory in Paris, Ricci also said: “Certainly among the best, also for the depth of the match. I had never played a match like that… I had already played for the national team, but the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is difficult to find elsewhere."