Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder Rodri

De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder Rodri
De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder Rodri
De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder RodriAction Plus
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says he's wary of the workload of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

De la Fuente insists he's not risking Rodri's fitness this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We always prioritise the player's health," De la Fuente said. "Rodri is perfectly trained and at some point he will have to start playing, either here or with his club.

"If we understand that tomorrow (vs Swizterland) he has to start, then he will start without any risk. But then, football is the way it is and anything can happen. 

"Besides, we have to be fair, and I would not be fair if I protected some more than others because of their club. We think of the players first. But they also have to play with the national team.

"The calendar is agreed, we comply with it, nothing else. (But) it's our country, our national team, and I think we should give it the importance it has.

"All the players want to go to the national team and the clubs - without exception - want their players to be internationals. We are victims of this calendar, not the culprits."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola would be delighted if Rodri won the Ballon d’Or: He deserves it
Man City ace Foden voted PFA Player of Year; Team of the Year named
Rodri declares Man City teammate Foden "can be among England's greatest"