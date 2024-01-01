De la Fuente denies overworking Man City midfielder Rodri

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says he's wary of the workload of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

De la Fuente insists he's not risking Rodri's fitness this week.

"We always prioritise the player's health," De la Fuente said. "Rodri is perfectly trained and at some point he will have to start playing, either here or with his club.

"If we understand that tomorrow (vs Swizterland) he has to start, then he will start without any risk. But then, football is the way it is and anything can happen.

"Besides, we have to be fair, and I would not be fair if I protected some more than others because of their club. We think of the players first. But they also have to play with the national team.

"The calendar is agreed, we comply with it, nothing else. (But) it's our country, our national team, and I think we should give it the importance it has.

"All the players want to go to the national team and the clubs - without exception - want their players to be internationals. We are victims of this calendar, not the culprits."