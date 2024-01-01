Man City boss Guardiola would be delighted if Rodri won the Ballon d’Or: He deserves it

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola admits that he would be thrilled if Rodri won this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Spaniard is among several players in line for the top individual prize, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham.

While Rodri did help Spain win Euro 2024, Guardiola admits that he is not as flashy as the other contenders.

“We would be delighted - he deserves it,” Guardiola told reporters.

“But maybe another one deserves it too. The people will vote.

“Rodri has done not just one season, many seasons really good and the previous season was really good with the Premier League and the Euros winning with Spain.

“But there are other players who had a good season.

“I would love one (City) player to win it because for players it means a lot. I would love it.

“But I’ve said many times, just being in contention and being there means the club - individually and collectively - has done a good season.

“There are a lot of good teams with good players, hopefully it happens but it is not in my hands.”