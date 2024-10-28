Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return

Andy Crosby says he's ready to jump back into coaching. After his time in charge of Port Vale came to an end last season in League One, the former Brighton and Oxford United defender says he is now refreshed and ready for a return.

Crosby, who worked as an assistant coach with the likes of Southampton and Sheffield United, sat down with Tribalfootball.com to discuss his time as a player, where he made over 700 appearances up and down the Football League, and his work as a coach, which included overseeing the development of the likes of Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Andy you played for notable teams like Leeds United, Brighton, and Oxford United, what were your best and most challenging experiences?

“I was fortunate to have a 20-year career as a player. My best experience came at my last club, Scunthorpe, in 2004, when I was 31. We got promoted to League One, and later we even won the League One title. Scunthorpe is a small town in England, so playing in the Championship was a huge achievement, and it was definitely my best time as a player. My most difficult time was at Chester, where things were a mess off the pitch. Players weren’t being paid on time, there were ownership issues, and on top of that, my daughter was born, which made it a really challenging period for me.”

You had two years at Brighton and counted Bobby Zamora, who has just returned to the club in a coaching capacity, as a teammate...

“Brighton was a fantastic club, a big club, even though we were in League Two at that time. We didn’t get promoted in the first season, but we won the league in the second season. Bobby joined us on loan initially from Bristol Rovers; he was a young, talented striker, and he scored six goals during his loan period. The club managed to sign him permanently, and you could see he was a step above the rest of us in terms of confidence and technical ability. It was clear he was destined for a great career, which he ultimately achieved.”

20 years on, Andy, how do you see the evolution of Brighton?

“It’s incredible to see how Brighton has progressed. Huge credit to the owner, Tony Bloom, who has transformed the club. Their recruitment of players and managers has been fantastic, and last season, they even played European football. The project has been amazing, and now they’re an established Premier League team, with fans enjoying the success in that beautiful stadium.”

Before Port Vale, you coached at the likes of Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City. Has it been an experience you've valued?

“My coaching journey has been full of learning experiences, and I’m a much better coach now than when I started. I was fortunate to work with some fantastic players. My best experience was at Southampton, where we achieved back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, working with incredible players like Lallana, Lambert, and Schneiderlin. Even the difficult moments teach you a lot, though. Results didn’t always go our way, but even then, those experiences helped me grow as a coach.”

What about working at Southampton when their academy was thriving?

“The caliber of players was amazing. The academy there is top-notch, producing players like Chamberlain, Ward-Prowse, and Luke Shaw, while others like Lallana and Fonte made up an incredible team. Working with them helped me become a better coach, and it was truly a pleasure.”

And at the Blades, you worked with two future England internationals - Aaron Ramsdale and Dominic Calvert-Lewin...

“I’d also mention Che Adams, who’s now at Torino. Ramsdale, Calvert-Lewin, and Adams all showed their potential early on. Dominic was extremely athletic, humble, and talented, while Aaron’s shot-stopping ability was impressive even back then. It’s always gratifying as a coach to see these players progress and succeed at top clubs.”

Regarding Che Adams’ recent transfer to Torino, did it surprise you?

“I really hope Che thrives there. He came to Sheffield United from non-league football, and his journey has been impressive. Italy will be a new cultural and football experience, and I hope he enjoys it and grows as a player.”

What about Luke Shaw's progress since leaving Saints for Manchester United...?

“Luke was a phenomenal talent from Southampton’s academy. Initially, he wasn’t quite ready for the Premier League’s pace, so we managed his game time carefully. Now, he’s had a fantastic career with Manchester United and the England national team, despite his injury challenges. To be a regular starter for both club and country speaks to his quality.”

Those 18 months with Nigel Adkins at Hull City saw you work with two future talents...

“(Fikayo) Tomori, on loan from Chelsea, was incredibly athletic and strong in 1v1 defending. His career progression (at AC Milan) has been fantastic. Jarrod (Bowen), meanwhile, came from non-league football with an amazing knack for scoring, especially with his left foot. He’s become a key player at West Ham and has even represented England.”

What about this Premier League season, Andy? Who's your tip for the title?

“I think Liverpool could challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the title. With a new manager, they’ve adopted a different style. The Premier League is full of surprises, though, so it’s hard to predict who might pull off something unexpected.”

Finally, what's your next move? Will it be within English football, or can you see yourself working abroad?

“I was a League One manager last season, but I’m currently without a team. I’d love to get back into management or coaching, whether in the UK or abroad. I think an overseas experience would be fantastic, and I’m open to discussing any interesting project.”