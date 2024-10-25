Torino coach Vanoli happy grinding out win against Como

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Torino coach Paolo Vanoli admits they had to grind out Friday night's win against Como.

Toro won 1-0 thanks to Alieu Njie's 75th minute goal on a competitive night.

Vanoli later said, "It was the performance I was looking for: characterful and like a Toro, it's a victory like a Toro. We had expressed great performances with fluctuating results, but I missed seeing this characteristic.

"It must be a lesson, when you have to win at all costs you also get the tremors... It bothered me, I even said before the game that I wanted this performance.

"Matches must be played: all coaches would always like the best game, but there are opponents. Sometimes you have to take them home with other characteristics. They must also rejoice in a defensive phase, they must exalt themselves. The five minutes in our area must exalt them...

"We found a Como that has changed a lot and improved, but the desire to avoid conceding goals and suffer are part of the most beautiful victories.

"I wanted to see unity of purpose from everyone. I wanted to see a single path to get to the result, I must say that they showed it. Even those who came on understood the moment, in Cagliari we missed it a bit. Our performance with the ball was due to the fear of looking for the result, we were coming from four defeats: it's a lesson for the future."

