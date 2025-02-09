Torino coach Vanoli left wanting more after Genoa draw; happy with Casadei introduction

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli was left demanding more from his players after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Genoa.

However, Vanoli drew positives from the debut of Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei.

He said afterwards: "Yes, we tried to win at all costs. In my opinion, in these last games we have shown that we are on the right path. Casadei, Sanabria, are players who came in well but now we have to improve in responsibility.

"The way we play, we don't score much and today I have to say that at the slightest distraction they scored against us. I said at the end of the first half that Genoa plays well in the second half and these are the details that make the difference but the path is the right one.

“We have reached a good solidity. You have to be patient to find the right play but sometimes we have to be more direct and avoid the horizontal game. If we want to dribble we can do it in the opponent’s half of the field. The boys have changed gear and we have to continue on this path."

On Casadei, he added: "Casadei is a player who has grown a lot, he has come in very well and I am sure he will do well both with Torino and with the national team. He can do well both in a 2-man midfield and in a 3-man midfield."