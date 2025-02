Torino have signed Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei in a permanent transfer.

Casadei has penned a deal with Toro to 2029.

The Italy U21 international moves to Toro for a fee of £12.5m, with Chelsea also retaining a sell-on clause.

Casadei, 22, joined Chelsea in 2022 from Inter Milan.

With the Blues, he made 17 appearances and also spent time on-loan with Reading and Leicester City.