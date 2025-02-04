Casadei: Torino always my first choice; I learned a lot from Maresca

Tribal Football
Cesare Casadei is delighted with his move to Torino.

The midfielder left Chelsea for Toro on Monday's transfer deadline day.

Casadei told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I couldn't wait to return to Italy. I had been trying for a long time, but I was hindered. The years in England were very useful to me.

"From day one, Torino showed a lot of confidence, starting with (president Urbano) Cairo. The negotiations went on for quite a while. And the president made a great financial effort, I'm sure that Torino is the perfect choice for me.

The midfielder said of Toro coach Paolo Vanoli: "I had a nice chat with him on Monday. The coach is one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. I knew him from (Antonio) Conte's time at Inter, I was a kid in the Primavera."

He added, "I live a quiet life, football represents more than 80% of my life. Now I want to see a few houses and settle down as soon as possible.

"I learned a lot from (Chelsea manager Enzo) Maresca, he taught me a different way of seeing football. I see myself in (Sergej) Milinkovic-Savic for physical and technical characteristics, for me he was a great inspiration. And the national team is my goal, 100%. I dream of winning a World Cup in Azzurri."

