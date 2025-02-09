Tribal Football
Ricci: Casadei can do really well for Torino

Ricci: Casadei can do really well for Torino
Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci has welcomed new teammate Cesare Casadei.

The Chelsea loanee made his debut in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Genoa.

Ricci said afterwards: “There is great regret because it was a game under control, without any chances on their part. It was a game to take home with the 3 points. There was a mistake but we have to stay more focused.

"Casadei is definitely an excellent player, he needs to find his match rhythm again but he can do really well."

On his new Toro teammates with the winter market now closed, Ricci added: “They are all top-level players and know the championship well."

