Torino coach Vanoli lays out earluy plans for Casadei

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli says he won't rush Cesare Casadei's introduction.

The new signing from Chelsea is in line to face Bologna tomorrow night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vanoli said, "All those who have arrived have brought enthusiasm, professionalism and the desire to make a contribution. It's a beautiful aspect, I see them every day pushing to earn a place.

"Casadei is a player with prospects, he can play in a two-man team and can also play as a mezzala. He needs to complete himself, he's young and he knows he's lacking a bit of match rhythm: Serie A is new to him, but I'm convinced he's brought enthusiasm. And during the game there will be stagnant moments but he can show quality.

"He has timing when it comes to insertion, he gives us a big hand in the aerial game because he's structural. We're happy with him."