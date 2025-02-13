Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Club Brugge clash back to old-school European football

Casadei: Torino following me since before Chelsea

Carlos Volcano
Casadei: Torino following me since before Chelsea
Casadei: Torino following me since before ChelseaTorino
Cesare Casadei admits he's happy to have returned to Italy with Torino.

The midfielder left Chelsea for Toro last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I’m very happy to have arrived, to be here, and I can’t wait to get started,” Casadei told Toro TV.

“This isn’t the first year I’ve tried to come back to Italy. Torino have always shown interest, so I’ve always pushed to come here. When I found out there was a possibility this summer, I didn’t hesitate, so I’m very happy.

“The first rumours were already a couple of years ago, even before I went to Chelsea, there was already interest from Torino.

“Then things turned out differently, but thanks to the president, I was able to come here. I’m really very happy.

“It was the right time to return to Italy. I had been trying to come back for a while, but things didn’t go as I wanted, in a way. I really wanted to return to Italy, and now I’m finally here.”

 

Mentions
Serie ACasadei CesareTorinoChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Casadei: Torino always my first choice; I learned a lot from Maresca
DONE DEAL: Torino sign Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Lazio chief Fabiani explains dropping Casadei pursuit