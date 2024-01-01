Torino chief Vagnati calm amid Man City talk for Ricci

Tribal Football
Torino chief Vagnati calm amid Man City talk for RicciTribalfootball
Torino director of football Davide Vagnati says they're calm about interest from Manchester City for Samuele Ricci.

Ricci is seen at City as a potential January signing as they seek cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

But Vagnati told Sky Italia: “I won’t comment on Manchester City.

“What I can say is that we signed Ricci when he was very young and it was an important investment, we and the President believed in him and spent big money for this player.

"He believed in his work, has improved a great deal physically, he already had the vision, and I think he is capable of playing for any coach or club.”

