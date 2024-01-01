Torino midfielder Ricci happy knowing Man City interest

Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is happy knowing Manchester City are watching.

Ricci was speaking after defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday.

“I took a while to understand, but now I realise that in the football world as soon as you start doing well, all sorts of rumours start coming out,” the 23-year-old told Sky Italia.

“Look, it’s pleasing, but one mustn’t get big-headed. I know that there are still many areas where I need to improve.”

He added on the rumours, “I see them, my friends send me articles sometimes, but I prefer to focus on something certain like what happens on the pitch.”