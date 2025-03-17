Tribal Football
Torino ace Casadei talks Italy call and Chelsea: It's all coming very quickly

Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei spoke to the press at today's first day of Italy's squad get-together.

The January arrival from Chelsea is in the senior Azzurri squad for the first time.

He admitted this morning: "It's all coming very quickly, honestly I just try to stay focused on the present, to do what I can. I think about working day by day, it's always a pleasure to receive compliments from the coach and being called up is a source of pride. I try to do my best, as I said the compliments from the national coach are a source of pride and even more motivation to continue working."

On what Chelsea gave him, Casadei continued: "A lot. I can speak for myself, it's not the same for everyone and everyone has to make their own journey. I can only say that these two years in England have given me a lot: I came out of it as a different person and as a footballer. I can only thank those who helped me, I'm proud of the journey I've made.

"It's a different football to the Italian one. From a technical point of view one of the main differences is the intensity, but Serie A is also very intense and competitive. That's perhaps the main difference."

Casadei also said of Torino: "I'm very happy, I think my integration into the group was helped by the confidence I felt from the beginning. It was what I was looking for, a team where I could play as much as possible and find the continuity that I was missing. I'm very happy, I have to thank the coach, the staff, my teammates."

And on coach Paolo Vanoli, he added: "He's giving me a lot in these first months in Italy. I was missing continuity, that's why I came here: to regain confidence and the desire to have fun. When you don't play it's not always easy. He's giving me a lot in these first months in Italy, he's improving me a lot on a technical and tactical level: when you gain confidence, that's all there is to it."

 

