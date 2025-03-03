Casadei delighted scoring in Torino win at Monza

Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei was delighted scoring in victory at Monza on Sunday.

It marked Casadei's first goal since his move from Chelsea in January.

“Scoring a goal is always a good thing to help the team but what I look for every day is the performance,” explained the midfielder afterwards.

“I have to put in a lot because I come from a period in which I played little and now I have to work hard and improve game by game."

Casadei also shone in front of Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

He added, “I didn’t know he was in the stands…"

Toro coach Paolo Vanoli also said of the win: "It was a game with many pitfalls, we only had to lose and we faced a Monza that only had to win, but we were good at keeping our concentration high: the leap depends entirely on the right mentality and today the boys approached the game well."