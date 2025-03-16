Torino midfielder Casadei full of pride over first Italy call

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Cesare Casadei is delighted with his first call up to the senior Italy squad.

The midfielder has been rewarded for his form with Torino, where he moved in January from Chelsea.

Speaking after victory over Empoli last night, Casadei said: “It has been a wonderful month and a half, so I am trying to enjoy this moment as much as possible.

“I am working to settle in well and do what Toro need to win as many games as we can.

“The club showed more conviction in wanting me, they had faith in me from the first minute and I knew that after the last few years, I needed to get more regular playing time.

“I felt that Torino was the best place for me to play and show what I can do. I am trying to repay them for their trust and give my all for this jersey.”

