Ex-Torino star Dossena excited by Casadei, Ricci midfield combination

Former Torino star Beppe Dossena is convinced by young midfield pair Cesare Casadei and Samuele Ricci.

Dossena admits he was happy seeing Toro swoop for Casadei from Chelsea.

He told La Stampa: "I saw them very well, they will have an important weight for the end of the season. They are a pair that complete each other: one methodist and distributor, the other more physical, running and depth.

"I have seen many excellent footballers become shooting stars, but I don't think this is the case. They seem like guys with their heads screwed on."

Dossena concluded by focusing specifically on Casadei's qualities: "I was kind of expecting this approach, he comes from an experience in England that did him good. He has quality, he is certainly a player with a future and at this rate he will soon reach the blue jersey. Torino has made a great move."