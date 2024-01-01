Toni has Juventus warning for Luiz

Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni says Douglas Luiz cannot rely on his price-tag to get a start at Juventus.

Luiz has struggled to find his place at Juve in the opening weeks of the season.

“We’ve all understood, even us from the outside, that Thiago Motta doesn’t base decisions on the name behind the shirt but on what he sees in training,” Toni told Gazzetta.

“Everyone benefits if a player understands him, mainly because Douglas Luiz’s quality and international relevance aren’t questioned.

“(Sporting director Cristiano) Giuntoli was the king of the transfer window, and in the last few days, he raised the team’s quality,” argued Toni.

“Now, it’s up to Thiago Motta to shape the team and bring results. Regardless of everything, what matters at Juventus is to win.”