Luiz: I join Juventus at my best moment; Motta has made everything positive

Douglas Luiz says Juventus will see his peak years.

The former Aston Villa midfielder is preparing to make his competitive Juve debut against Como tonight.

Luiz told DAZN, "I think being here is a very big responsibility. Coming to Juventus in this club which has a great history, everything this is a very big responsibility, but I am happy. Today I am a much more aware player than before. I think I have arrived at Juventus in my best moment, in the best moment of my career. So I will do everything I can to meet the fans' expectations and society."

On coach Thiago Motta, he also said: "He is a very demanding type of coach and I am sure that this will make the difference. He demands a lot, he is a different coach from the others I have had, he is young, a coach who is doing everything possible to evolve and learn.

"In recent months he gave me a lot of freedom, if I have any doubts I ask and he is always available to answer me quickly and, also for this reason, to date my experience at Juventus is very positive."