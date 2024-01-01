Luiz: I join Juventus at my best moment; Motta has made everything positive

The former Aston Villa midfielder is preparing to make his competitive Juve debut against Como tonight.
Luiz told DAZN, "I think being here is a very big responsibility. Coming to Juventus in this club which has a great history, everything this is a very big responsibility, but I am happy. Today I am a much more aware player than before. I think I have arrived at Juventus in my best moment, in the best moment of my career. So I will do everything I can to meet the fans' expectations and society."
On coach Thiago Motta, he also said: "He is a very demanding type of coach and I am sure that this will make the difference. He demands a lot, he is a different coach from the others I have had, he is young, a coach who is doing everything possible to evolve and learn.
"In recent months he gave me a lot of freedom, if I have any doubts I ask and he is always available to answer me quickly and, also for this reason, to date my experience at Juventus is very positive."