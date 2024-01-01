Szczesny shocked by Juventus axing

Wojciech Szczesny admits his axing at Juventus came as a shock.

The former Poland goalkeeper announced his retirement last week after being cut loose by Juve over the summer.

He said in an interview on Luca Toselli's YouTube channel, "I didn't expect to find myself out of the project, I would never have imagined it. I spoke very sincerely with the sporting director (Cristiano) Giuntoli at the beginning of last season, when we had to discuss the renewal.

"We sat in a room for three minutes. I told him that at the end of the 24/25 season I would retire. Then I started reading the news in the papers that talked about the negotiations between the club and (Michele) Di Gregorio.

"I respect Di Gregorio. I could imagine a scenario in which (Matteo) Perin wanted to leave and he was the second. After the end of last season I was convinced to stay.

"I heard the news of the negotiations with the former Monza player, but I didn't expect to be left out of the project. When the deal was closed then we discussed the resolution. It was a choice of the club, I don't agree with it but I accept it."