Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move

Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​Kayode

Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​Kayode
Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​Kayode
Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​KayodeAction Plus
Tottenham are eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​​Michael Kayode.

The Italy U21 international is a target for Spurs as they prepare to sell Emerson Royal, says TMW.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emerson is a target for AC Milan and if terms can be struck, then Spurs will use the funds raised to go for Kayode.

For their part, Fiorentina would reluctant to sell, with Kayode now a first-choice.

Meanwhile, Emerson could be in Milan this week for talks and a medical. Spurs are seeking €20m to sell the Brazil international.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKayode MichaelEmersonTottenhamFiorentinaAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs reject two offers from AC Milan for Emerson
AC Milan and Tottenham continue to haggle over Emerson fee
Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback Kayode