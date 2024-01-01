Tottenham eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​Kayode

Tottenham are eyeing Fiorentina fullback ​​Michael Kayode.

The Italy U21 international is a target for Spurs as they prepare to sell Emerson Royal, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emerson is a target for AC Milan and if terms can be struck, then Spurs will use the funds raised to go for Kayode.

For their part, Fiorentina would reluctant to sell, with Kayode now a first-choice.

Meanwhile, Emerson could be in Milan this week for talks and a medical. Spurs are seeking €20m to sell the Brazil international.