The Calcio Comment: Napoli and Conte stumble as market results offer little improvement

Napoli’s draw against Roma reeked of a missed opportunity. Earlier, a 1-1 stalemate between AC Milan and Inter had set the stage for Napoli to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Instead, Antonio Conte’s side was stymied by Claudio Ranieri’s Roma, even though the Giallorossi had fielded a largely second-string lineup to rest their key players ahead of the Coppa Italia clash with Milan. Ranieri’s risky approach paid off, and Napoli was left reeling from Angelino’s venomous left-footed strike, a shot that hit like a punch in the stomach for Napoli fans.

In the Milan–Inter game, new arrival Nicola Zalewski immediately made his mark. Tijjani Reijnders, in fine form for the Rossoneri, had put Milan ahead. It seemed that with time nearly up and with Inter, the Nerazzurri, struggling in the standings, Napoli’s rivals might have secured a win that would have widened the gap.

Then, in the 93rd minute, Zalewski (on loan from Roma) delivered a perfectly timed chest-pass to set up Stefan De Vrij’s equalizer, salvaging a dramatic draw. That very moment might have reverberated into Napoli’s game as well.

On the other front, Napoli’s match against Roma began promisingly, though without any standout individual performances (Mile Svilar, for instance, had little to offer). Napoli took the lead when former Roma man Leonardo Spinazzola capitalized on a cleverly orchestrated move, a long throw by a defender found the outside left, slipping between the defensive lines. Gianluca Mancini was caught out, breaking the line and losing a speed duel with his former partner, while Svilar misjudged a dangerous situation, allowing Spinazzola to score a beautifully crafted lob.

The Roma side, initially appearing outmatched with a lineup full of reserves, gradually turned the tide. As the game wore on, Ranieri introduced some of his key players, starting with Alexis Saelemaekers, the Belgian quickly created havoc in Napoli’s defense. In the dying minutes, after an intense contest, Matias Soulé (who had opted to stay in Rome despite offers from clubs including Napoli) delivered a precise vertical pass to Saelemaekers. From deep, Saelemaekers sent in a teasing cross that Angelino met with a perfectly struck volley into the far corner, leveling the score.

It felt as if, had the match lasted just a few minutes longer, Roma might have snatched a win. Napoli appeared to grow complacent after the 75th minute, an attitude that rarely pays off in Serie A against teams like Roma.

Now, with Inter just three points adrift and a game in hand, Napoli can only hope that Inter stumbles against Fiorentina as they look to return to winning ways. After selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and missing out on key market targets (from Alejandro Garnacho onward), Napoli were forced into a loan deal for Noah Okafor, a move that hardly fuels Scudetto ambitions.

Conte will need to craft a real masterpiece if he expects to secure victories like the one against Roma. The title duel is far from over: Napoli have missed a chance to stretch their lead, and Inter can still dream.