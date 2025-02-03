Giuliano Giannichedda exclusive: Mancini, Capello, Inzaghi - working with Italy's best

Giuliano Giannichedda is convinced it won't be long before Roberto Mancini returns to top-line coaching.

Mancini is currently weighing up his options after leaving the Saudi Arabia job earlier this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giannichedda worked with Mancini during his career and in a chat with Tribalfootball.com, the former Udinese and Lazio midfielder says he expects him to soon return to management.

For his part, Giannichedda is now U18 and U19 coaching director of Italy's amateur teams and in this conversation, he touches on his playing career, the coaching icons he worked with and thoughts on today's football.

The Best and Most Challenging Experiences

Having played for Udinese, Lazio, and Juventus, Giannichedda shared his thoughts on the best and most difficult moments of his career:

“I was very fortunate throughout my career. At Udinese, we transformed from a mid-table club into a team that qualified for European competitions for three consecutive years. That period marked the beginning of Udinese's structured, forward-thinking project. Then I moved to Lazio, where I won the Coppa Italia and played in the Champions League. Finally, joining Juventus was a dream—one of the strongest teams in Europe, competing for the biggest trophies. Choosing the best experience is difficult because I enjoyed every club I played for. However, the most challenging period was at Juventus due to the high expectations and immense pressure. But it was a ‘beautiful pressure’—the kind that pushes you to be better every day.”

Working with Elite Coaches

During his time at Udinese, Giannichedda had the opportunity to work under three highly respected coaches: Alberto Zaccheroni, Francesco Guidolin, and Luciano Spalletti. He reflected on their distinct coaching styles:

“Zaccheroni and Spalletti are true football teachers. They ensure that, as a player, you step onto the field knowing every detail of your role. Guidolin, on the other hand, has an incredible ability to get into the minds of players, demanding maximum concentration in training and on the pitch. Each of them had a different approach, but all three were exceptional in their own right, proving their quality wherever they coached.”

Winning the Intertoto Cup with Udinese

One of the highlights of his time at Udinese was winning the 2000 Intertoto Cup:

“That was an incredible experience. Udinese was a club that grew step by step, setting clear objectives and working towards them. We even managed to finish third in Serie A one season. Winning the Intertoto Cup was a beautiful achievement, though exhausting, as it was played during the summer. However, lifting a trophy is always a special moment—it represents the culmination of a team’s hard work.”

Playing Alongside Olivier Bierhoff

Giannichedda had the privilege of playing alongside legendary striker Olivier Bierhoff at Udinese:

“Olivier was an extraordinary professional. His work ethic was flawless—10/10. Every time he stepped onto the field, he gave more than 100%. He was a true leader, and we were lucky to have him because we learned so much from his mentality and dedication.”

Loyalty to Lazio During Difficult Times

One of the most defining moments of his career was his decision to stay at Lazio when the club faced financial turmoil:

“Winning is always special, but winning at Lazio, in a city like Rome, with passionate fans, was unforgettable. We had a fantastic squad, almost like a family. Staying at Lazio during tough times was a matter of gratitude—for the club, the fans, and the opportunities I had received. It was the right thing to do, to stand by the team when they needed me the most.”

Working with Roberto Mancini

During his time at Lazio, Giannichedda played under a young Roberto Mancini, who later became one of Italy’s most successful coaches:

“Mancini has a deep understanding of what players need, and he quickly connects with them on a mental level. Even in his early coaching years, you could see his quality—his clear philosophy, his ability to manage players, and his tactical intelligence. I have no doubt he will return to a top team in Italy soon because he is an elite coach who deserves it.”

Simone Inzaghi’s Success at Inter

Having played alongside Simone Inzaghi at Lazio, Giannichedda praised his former teammate’s work as Inter Milan’s manager:

“Simone is doing an outstanding job at Inter, one of the most exciting teams in Europe. He has improved the squad year after year, turning them into serious Champions League contenders. His tactical approach and man-management skills are impressive.”

Diego Simeone’s Coaching Career

Another former Lazio teammate, Diego Simeone, has made a name for himself as one of the world’s top managers. Giannichedda shared his thoughts on whether Simeone might coach in Italy one day:

“Diego was relentless on the field, both in matches and in training. He never gave up, and as a coach, he instills the same mentality in his teams. He is a fantastic coach, and I believe he could succeed anywhere, including Italy.”

Playing in a Star-Studded Juventus Team

Giannichedda was part of a Juventus squad featuring legends like Buffon, Cannavaro, Nedved, Del Piero, and Ibrahimović:

“That Juventus team was one of the strongest ever. If it hadn’t been for the off-field issues, I am certain we would have continued dominating in Italy and even won a Champions League. The training sessions were incredibly intense because of the high level of competition. It was an honor to be part of that squad.”

Learning from Fabio Capello

While at Juventus, Giannichedda worked under legendary manager Fabio Capello:

“Capello had won everything, yet his hunger for success never faded. He was a tough coach who demanded full commitment in every training session. If you didn’t give 100%, he would let you hear it—sometimes until the next day! But that’s what made him great; he knew how to push players to their limits and get the best out of them.”

Coaching Career and Future Plans

After retiring as a player, Giannichedda transitioned into coaching, working with the Italian U20 and U17 teams, as well as clubs like Racing Roma and Pro Piacenza:

“Coaching is a different challenge, but football has been my life since I was eight years old. I have worked within the Italian federation and with young players, and I love helping them chase their dreams. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

Serie A and Italian National Team Outlook

Giannichedda shared his thoughts on his former clubs’ performances in Serie A and the Italian national team’s progress:

“This season, Udinese, Lazio, and Juventus have been inconsistent. Udinese started well but faced difficulties. Lazio lost momentum after the derby defeat but should still qualify for Europe. Juventus has been disappointing—I expected them to be in a better position. Meanwhile, Inter and Napoli are the strongest teams and will battle for the title.

As for the national team, Spalletti is doing an excellent job. He identified the issues from the Euros and implemented necessary changes. There’s a good group of players, and I’m optimistic about the future.”