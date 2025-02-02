Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Inter Milan snap up Roma wing-back Zalewski

Inter Milan have snapped up Roma wing-back Nicola Zalewski.

Zalewski joins Inter on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Inter have paid €600,000 for a loan fee with a further €6-6.5m due to make the move permanent.

Zalewski had renewed his Roma deal before making the move as his previous contract was to expire in June.

The Poland international has been registered by Inter in time for today's derby against AC Milan.

 

