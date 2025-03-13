The Calcio Comment: Atalanta humiliation leaves Motta and Juventus no room for error

A shocking collapse at the Allianz Stadium: Juventus suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat at home against Atalanta, leaving Thiago Motta and his team under immense pressure as the Bianconeri faithful voiced their frustration.

The fans, already disappointed by recent performances, were left stunned by another lacklustre display from Dusan Vlahović and his teammates. Juventus' defeat was not just unexpected, it was staggering in its scale. Losing is part of football, but a defeat of this magnitude hadn’t occurred in 58 years.

Yes, no mistakes here: 58 years, you read it right. Juventus, to emphasize the point, had not been beaten like this at home for nearly six decades. And the collapse came under the guidance of a coach who, just last season, amazed everyone and was widely considered the best manager in Serie A.

Atalanta's triumph over Juventus is not something that can be brushed aside or seen as just another result. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent teams in recent years, winning a European title and, at their best, looking nearly unbeatable.

But Juventus' history and stature make such an overwhelming defeat simply unacceptable. The weight of the Bianconeri jersey carries an expectation that nights like this should never happen. The game started to unravel in the first half when Atalanta took the lead through Mateo Retegui, one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and a key player for both Atalanta and the Italian national team.

His goal came from a penalty that sparked significant debate in Italian football, but even the controversy surrounding the call could not justify what followed. Juventus completely crumbled.

Atalanta doubled their lead almost immediately after the restart, with Marten de Roon finding the net just one minute into the second half. From that moment on, Juventus appeared completely out of the match, a fact reflected in the statistics: only two shots on target in 90 minutes, compared to Atalanta’s six. Any hope of a comeback quickly faded, and the visitors continued to dominate.

In the 66th minute, Atalanta made it 3-0 with a breathtaking move: an intricate, Barcelona-esque exchange between Sead Kolašinac and Davide Zappacosta, ending with the latter finishing off a brilliant team goal. Juventus never managed to react, looking lifeless and uninspired.

Their nightmare was complete in the 77th minute when Ademola Lookman capitalized on a disastrous mistake by Dusan Vlahović, who is enduring a particularly difficult spell. Had it not been for goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio’s crucial saves, the scoreline could have been even more embarrassing. The six-point gap between Juventus and Atalanta in the standings seemed almost irrelevant on the night, on the pitch, the difference looked far greater.

Perhaps too much has been expected of Thiago Motta in too short a time, but Juventus simply cannot afford horror nights like this. With Fiorentina up next, the Bianconeri must bounce back with a vastly improved performance. The Scudetto may already be out of reach, the squad lacks the depth and quality to compete at that level, but finishing in the Champions League places is non-negotiable. There is no more room for mistakes.