Juventus chief Giuntoli hands Motta public vote of confidence

Juventus sports director Cristiano Giuntoli insists coach Thiago Motta is safe.

Motta's position is coming under increasing scrutiny after a poor 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Giuntoli said in the aftermath that Motta has the full support of the board.

He said, "In such periods we have to stick together and get through the challenges together.

"We are of course disappointed. The season has had its ups and downs, but not two games in a row at such a low level. We are very disappointed, but convinced that we can get through this together."

Asked if Motta is still the one who will drive the project forward, Giuntoli replied: "Absolutely."

Motta has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2027.