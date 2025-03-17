Tribal Football
Tacchinardi calls on Juventus to axe Motta: Or miss top four
Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi insists it must be time for coach Thiago Motta to be sacked.

Motta has just overseen back-to-back defeats to Fiorentina (3-0) and Atalanta (0-4).

Tacchinardi said on Canale 5: "Going forward with Thiago Motta until the end? More than 'until the end', we need to ask ourselves if it is a 'until we hurt ourselves'.

"Today I am very sorry, I believed a lot in Thiago Motta, he is going through a very difficult time. But the formations, the changes, the management of the dressing room, the management of (Dusan) Vlahovic, the lack of reaction. He still had a week to prepare for this challenge against Fiorentina.

"Juve must decide if he is the right profile to reach fourth place. Of the group of teams in the running, Juventus is the best team, the one that cost the most.

"Who would I change him for? I don't know, but you have to shake things up. Club World Cup? That's another thing, they have to think about fourth place or it will be an economic drain."

