The Calcio Comment: Inzaghi exit tears open toxic Inter Milan

From Champions League dreams to a real nightmare: from a devastating defeat in the final, both in terms of the result and how it came about, to a public clash between the team captain, the leader of the dressing room, and another of its most important players. It’s no wonder Inter fans are worried: they’ve woken from a dream only to find themselves living a nightmare, and that’s not something that happens every day.

Right now, Lautaro Martínez is covertly accusing Hakan Çalhanoğlu of not being fully committed to the club’s project. The Argentine said: “The coach gave us a real push, even though we’ve now been knocked out of the competition. Our message is clear: whoever wants to stay must stay; whoever doesn’t should leave. We represent an important club, and we have to aim for important goals. I’m speaking generally. It’s been a long, tiring season, and we ended up empty-handed.

"To stay at the top and keep fighting for titles, we need desire, we need to be a true team like we were in the season of the second Scudetto. I’m not naming names. We’re here to give everything, but I’ve seen many things I didn’t like. As captain and leader of the group, I have to speak up. The message is clear: those who want to stay and keep fighting for big trophies can do so, otherwise, goodbye”.

"Words hit me hard"

The problem is, Lautaro said this when Çalhanoğlu wasn’t with the squad. So, it was clearly referred to his teammate. The Turkish midfielder then posted a statement: “Unfortunately, during training in the US, I suffered another injury in a completely different area. Diagnosis: muscle tear. This injury made it impossible for me to play in this tournament.

"Nothing else, nothing more. Even though I’m currently injured, I picked up the phone right after the game to call some teammates and lift their spirits, because that’s what you do when you care about your team. What surprised me were the words that followed. Words that hit me hard. Words that divide, not unite.I respect every opinion, even from a teammate or the club president, but respect isn’t a one-way street.

"I’ve never betrayed this club. I’ve never said I’m unhappy at Inter. I’ve had the honor of wearing the captain’s armband for my country, and I’ve learned that leadership means standing by your team, not pointing fingers when it’s easier.”

We chose these words, but the statement was actually longer. In short, they’re arguing. But the real question is: why didn’t they just call each other and sort this out privately? Instead, they gave a sad, damaging image of the locker room. Generally you can solve a problem like this one by selling one of the players involved. Let’s see what happens.

Was tension always there?

Is this toxic atmosphere the result of that humiliating defeat against PSG? Or was the defeat itself a symptom of deeper problems that had been brewing under the surface?

And then there’s the departure of former coach Simone Inzaghi, who left the club just days after the final. That certainly hasn’t helped. Nerazzurri fans would have wanted to see unity, players standing shoulder to shoulder. But the reality is very different: Inzaghi is gone, and now two of the team’s biggest leaders, Lautaro and Çalhanoğlu, are fighting in the press and on social media.

How did they get here? And can they come back? (Yes, those really are the lyrics from an Isaac Gracie song, but the question remains.)

Cristian Chivu may well be a talented coach, or at least, he seems to be, but he’ll need time: time to get to know the squad, time to rebuild a group that’s clearly falling apart piece by piece. What’s happening at Inter right now isn’t entirely clear, or perhaps, as fans hope, everything that had to happen has happened already, and now it’s time to start over and rebuild from the ruins.

Inzaghi project ends badly

The Inzaghi project is over. Sadly for the Nerazzurri, it delivered fewer results than hoped, and, worst of all, it ended badly. But moments like this, as painful as they are, can become turning points: a chance to draw a line under the past and begin anew.

First, though, Beppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio, and Chivu must figure out if the bleeding has truly stopped, or if there’s still more damage to fix before they can move on.

The future of Inter is at stake. And the future is already here. Right now, it looks frightening.