Calhanoglu breaks silence after blast from Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu insists he wanted to be part of their Club World Cup campaign.

After their elimination by Fluminense in the round of 16, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took aim at his teammates, declaring: "Those who don't want to be here should go!".

Inter president Beppe Marotta later suggested the target of Lautaro's ire was Calhanoglu, who is wanted by Galatasaray.

Responding to controversy, the Turkey midfielder stated this morning: "After the injury in the Champions League final, we still decided that I would leave with the team for the United States. Being there, even without being able to take to the field, was important for me.

"I wanted to be close to the group, to give my support. Unfortunately, during a training session in the USA, I suffered another injury, in a different area. The diagnosis was clear: a torn muscle. For this reason I could not play in this competition. There is nothing else. No background."

Then Calhanoglu added: "Yesterday we lost. And it hurts. I experienced it with sadness, not only as a footballer, but as a person who really cares about this team. Despite the injury, immediately after the final whistle I called some teammates to show my support. Because when you care, that's what you do."