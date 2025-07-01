Inter Milan president Marotta defends CWC exit: Perhaps Lautaro was talking about Calhanoglu?

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta defended the players after their Club World Cup round 16 defeat to Fluminense.

Inter were stunned 2-0 by Fluminense on Monday.

Marotta, however, insisted afterwards: "This is the last match of a very long and exhausting season. We have represented Italy in all competitions, we have played 63 games, many more than some of our direct competitors. This match is the mirror of what I am saying: this team faced in February or March would have had a different result.

"This is not the match to comment on. I wanted to thank Simone Inzaghi and his staff first for the season and Cristian Chivu for this last very important experience. We have had the opportunity to evaluate several young players, the batteries were flat and now we need to recharge them, to present ourselves in July in the best possible way.

"We will face a long season, which will end with the World Cup: there will be players who will have to confirm a high level for the entire season."

Perhaps Lautaro was talking about Calhanoglu

Asked about captain Lautaro Martinez's harsh words for his teammates afterwards, Marotta continued: "I interpret the captain's words in a positive way.

"He was referring to an important concept: when a player no longer wants to be in a team, it's right that he goes. There is no one who has concretely manifested this situation.

"Perhaps he was referring to (Hakan) Calhanoglu's dynamics: the situation will be defined soon, calmly and lucidly. We will talk to each other to solve the problems: Lautaro's recall is shared by the club because this is the spirit that can take us far."

Inter midfielder Calhanoglu has opened the door to a move to Galatasaray this summer, discussing it openly in interviews.