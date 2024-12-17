Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu happy after victory over Lazio: A team performance

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu was left pleased after last night's 6-0 win at Lazio.

Calhanoglu was named man-of-the-match on Monday night.

He told DAZN afterwards: “I think that after Leverkusen, where we played badly, we played well and as a team. There was a great team reaction, today there was an important victory against a team in form.

"The MVP award was a team award, not just mine. Today we played very well. At the end I also told Marcus (Thuram), I knew he would score too."

Asked about Lautaro Martinez not scoring on the night, Calhanoglu added: "There is no problem if he doesn't score. He is helping the team in the defensive phase, he is doing a great job.

"He has already done great things for Inter and his time will come."

