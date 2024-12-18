Lazio president Lotito reflects on Inter Milan collapse; hits out at market demands

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has reflected on their collapse at home to Inter Milan on Monday night.

The title hopefuls were hammered 6-0 by the champions, with Lotito believing it was a result that should bring the club back to earth.

What happened against Inter?

"The team fought until the end. It was a game that started badly: we missed some goals, Gila had an intestinal problem, Gigot came out dazed, he was kicked in the head. When these things happen there are no explanations, it is clear that the team fell apart. Even the formation at that moment... The situation became unmanageable. This is not the team that fought with Napoli. I will reiterate that a dose of humility is useful for everyone."

Will someone arrive from the market?

"Always with this market... It's not like you go to the supermarket, pay for one and get two. It's a mistake, it means you don't recognize the quality of the players you have. I don't think our players have shown that they aren't capable or that they don't have the qualities, that's the issue. Yesterday's episode wasn't dictated by the fact that we don't have players, we have three out of the list. It's not like you're buying... Who would you send away? Tell me."

The fans say that a midfielder is needed.

"They say... The fans should be fans, everyone talks about football, no one about soccer: football is for everyone, soccer is for a few."

Marco Baroni took responsibility for the defeat. What do you think?

"He did well, that's his role, also because he makes the tactical set-up, not me... I think he understood that facing Inter in those conditions... Maybe changing the set-up could have been useful, but you would have lost anyway. Yesterday was a game in itself, we don't have to worry about it until we die. Let's think about recovering, we'll see how the team reacts, it always has.

"Yesterday a game arose that you all saw: we didn't have Castellanos and Romagnoli, then we should have 100 players, but then the opposite problem is created because the dressing room becomes unbalanced if many don't play. Let's think about valorizing those we have and putting them in the conditions to express their potential, they have demonstrated it up to now."

