Juventus coach Motta ready for Napoli; ponders Kolo Muani starting

Juventus coach Thiago Motta insists they're capable of winning at Napoli tomorrow night.

Speaking at today's media conference, Motta says both Juve and Napoli are on similar paths.

Advertisement Advertisement

How is the group? And about Alberto Costa and Kolo Muani?

"The two guys are doing very well. We have the whole group available and Bremer, Cabal and Milik will be missing."

How satisfied are you with your work?

"Our situation is not very similar to that of Napoli. I have already said it and you know what we have done, it is very different in many aspects. I am satisfied with many things and others less so, such as the many draws, but I have already spoken about this. Our idea is always to do a great job during the week to get to the victory. I am satisfied with many other things done, a young team but with great talent, with some unexpected injuries, we have always had the courage to overcome every difficulty presented. Many changes in the squad, changes necessary for various reasons. And tomorrow we will play a great match which is Napoli-Juventus."

On Kolo Muani?

"Randal is available and we'll see if he starts or not. It's important to have signed a player of his level, because we think he can help the team win games."

How much is this challenge worth?

"The gap is the reality because Napoli is a great team with a great coach. They deservedly are in first place. We are deservedly behind. Tomorrow is a great match between Napoli and Juventus, we want to show our best version to get to the victory."

Can Kolo Muani be a stimulus?

"Randal arrived, because we think he is a top player for Juventus. After Bruges I recalled our forwards, but it wasn't a criticism. I have never allowed myself to criticize my players. I recalled my forwards because I know their value. I would criticize him only for his attitude, but he was impeccable. I know the value they have and I know they have the potential to help the team. Now we have 7 forwards. Having said that, I know how difficult it is for them, I have been there a lot. I speak with ownership, I don't speak for the sake of speaking.

"I know how difficult it is to express yourself at your best, with so many things beyond that can cause moments of difficulty. When I spoke about them it was because I know they have the potential to help the team. If you go and watch all the interviews, I have never criticized a player. I have never had reasons to do so. As a coach there are demands, even towards myself, today coaching Juve it is a daily demand for the result, but it wasn't a criticism. Whoever says so is wrong. I know the value of the players and in this case the attackers."

So many players available in midfield and attack, how important is competition in training?

“The most difficult thing is to leave a player without playing and many deserve to play, but I can only send 11 onto the pitch. However, your question is very good, because for me competition and competition in training helps the team grow a lot and especially when it comes to a big team like ours. In a big team it is normal and it is very normal that there is competition between our players and that then in the end, with so many more games that we have played and that we should definitely play, this competition will raise the level both in training, but especially after in the game. Because when one plays and plays well, the other to continue and to accompany the team must certainly improve and must continue to make the extra effort to be able to follow the team. This is the most important point to make a team grow."

Do you expect a game similar to the one at the start of the season?

"I expect a different game, they are playing at home, even if one of Napoli's characteristics is to regroup and stay with a low block limiting the opponent. It is no coincidence that they have only conceded 14 goals, it is a team that when it recovers is able to restart. Playing at home they will want to play the game, it is a team that with its characteristics has often built this low block and restarted. I expect a Napoli that will want to play, attack, and we will want to compete with them to have a good defensive phase, organized, knowing when to press and use it well by attacking with balance. Creating the situations we need."

Is Dusan Vlahovic central to his project?

"Randal and Nico can play on the wing. Dusan played a lot and had a physical problem. We'll see tomorrow who will start and who will come on during the game."

On Manuel Locatelli?

"His character is very important, in fact with normality and naturalness he has become the captain of the team. On the pitch he always does important things for the team. From what I see, that's how it's done. He earned it with his attitude, plus on the pitch the role he knows how to play are very important things. He is capable of being up front, and being more up front, it's a role that for him individually he knows how to do better, he's more accustomed to it.

"Due to his characteristics it's more advantageous, but in the matches he has played a different role, he can't express himself as being more up front, but for the team if you want he is very functional. He makes the team function better. Sometimes he gets into trouble for the good of the team, you have to ask him as a player and as a captain, he has earned it day after day. In the last matches he has played a role that you say: yes, he does well, but he can do better up front. But there he makes his teammates do better, I ask the boys with the right attitude. I've never heard a complaint, he does it 200%."

Are there any points in common with Napoli?

“I also talked about the unexpected injuries. Of many other things that happened, which they always overcame with attitude and demeanor. Many performances done well even with difficulty, not having the result we wanted. Sometimes the result we wanted, sometimes not. We know the need to be a team like Juventus, it is important to have the result and we have had it sometimes deservedly, sometimes with performances to get the result and in many games we have not been able to get the result, but I continue to think that a team has more probability of getting the result of the victory. Many times we have done well but we cannot be happy, we did not have the victory. Tomorrow another good match to play, against an important team. We want to be superior and get the victory."