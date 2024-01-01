The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe (for now) as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter

It looked like it was going to be the match that would mark his farewell, with Inter the clear favourite in the Milan derby. But instead, Paulo Fonseca stunned everyone, defying the odds to secure three crucial points. AC Milan winning the derby against Inter for the first time in two years.

The decisive goal was scored by Matteo Gabbia, perhaps the least expected player—yet one who represents exactly what the Portuguese coach is trying to achieve. It’s not the name that matters, but the performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao are learning this the hard way, and Gabbia's goal is symbolic of Fonseca’s new philosophy: it wasn't a star or a "big name" who made the difference, but a player who quietly contributes to the team. Without making noise or seeking the spotlight, he makes himself available to the coach and steps up when needed.

Everyone was ready to bid farewell to Fonseca. At Milan, some were likely even anticipating it, partly because the Portuguese coach isn’t particularly charismatic, and partly because his team's performances have been inconsistent since the season's start.

Milan had been looking around for some time, with the name of Edin Terzic (and others) already circulating. But the derby victory has certainly changed things, and now Fonseca’s position seems a little more secure. Not forever, of course—because in today’s football, it takes very little to be shown the door. Daniele De Rossi knows this well. However, winning a derby after six failed attempts must count for something.

Not all matches are equal; some are more important than others. Milan fans, as well as the players who celebrated yesterday’s victory as if they’d won a trophy, understand this very well. They earned this win—well deserved.

The first goal was scored by Christian Pulisic, one of the team’s most important players, and a talent often underrated compared to his true value. In Serie A, he’s been decisive, though the rest of the team needs to pull its weight. The temporary equaliser, however, came from Fede Dimarco, with a perfect left-footed strike assisted by Lautaro Martinez—one of the most disappointing of the derby's expected stars.

Among the standout performers who kept Milan alive until the very end was Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper made several crucial saves to keep the Rossoneri in the game. After weathering the storm, Milan launched a final assault in the 88th minute: a perfect cross from Tijjani Reijnders found Gabbia—who grew up in Milan’s youth academy and knows exactly how much this goal means—heading the ball into the net.

Fonseca understood the significance of this match. In fact, he revealed that the team spent an hour and a half during training to analyze the situation and discuss this game, among other topics. Clearly, Fonseca has managed to win everyone over, and the team seems to be fully behind him. Or at least this is what Milan fans hope for.

For now, the Portuguese coach has earned some peace and quiet. Maybe it’s only temporary, but that’s how it is for coaches like Fonseca, who know that football isn’t a fair game. One match at a time, one win at a time—that’s the path to staying at the helm of Milan, despite the murmurs and the chatter.