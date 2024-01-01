Tribal Football
Ambrosini: AC Milan proved best equipped team to challenge Inter

Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini insists the derby win proved their title credentials.

Milan stunned champions Inter Milan 2-1 on Sunday.

Ambrosini told DAZN yesterday: “There had been too many low-level performances, but in my opinion, Milan are a team equipped to keep up with Inter.

"For me, it’s the best equipped in Italy to try and take the Scudetto away from them…

“They are human, nobody thought Inter would want to play this kind of game. But taking that step for which you charge every game is not easy.”

