Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Fonseca deserves great compliments

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has praised Paulo Fonseca after Sunday's derby win.

Milan stunned champions Inter Milan 2-1 at San Siro stadium.

Capello said: "He deserves great compliments. I liked Abraham and Morata a lot. They are not area centre-forwards, but they know what it means to move for the team, to help, to open spaces, to press, to make that extra run. Milan’s victory started with their spirit of sacrifice. The way I see it, I would confirm Abraham and Morata as a pair for life in the future.

“The derby victory will certainly give Fonseca more peace of mind, especially in his daily work. Milan have caught up with Inter in the standings, we are only at the beginning of the championship and everything is still up for grabs.

"The defeat, however, I don’t think it will have much of an impact on the Nerazzurri. A setback can happen, even if unexpected and painful.”