Inter Milan coach Inzaghi reflects on shock derby defeat: Something was lacking

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has reflected on Sunday's derby defeat to AC Milan.

Inzaghi concedes they were surprised and outplayed on the day.

He said, "After the equaliser we should have done better. But we didn’t.

“Now we have to get back to it as soon as possible after this loss. As I said before, we needed to be sharper and clearer mentally and not lose the distances between the lines.

“We allowed Milan too many counterattacks.

“Clearly, something was lacking. We’ll analyze this loss, and try to figure out what went wrong as soon as possible.

“We weren’t the usual Inter. We got stretched, and Milan played between the lines too easily."

He continued: “It hurts to have lost a derby. But we have to take the positive things from a loss like this, even if we don’t see many right now.

“From tomorrow on we start work again, with an eye towards Udinese and the matches to come.”