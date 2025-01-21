Como coach Cesc happy with Diao, Paz after victory over Udinese

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left delighted after their 4-1 rout of Udinese on Monday night.

Young pair Assane Diao and Nico Paz struck on the night as Como cruised to victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc said afterwards: "This team creates, this team does well. The start of the match wasn't great, then the lads grew. The team managed everything well, ten against ten it was perfect. I ask this of the lads, to continue, continue and continue.

"They listened to me, they were good. This is our identity: we played and managed the match as we want, this is our idea. Today you could see the quality of the lads, we also scored goals. I see a strong Como, today the ball also went in. Everything changes with goals. Today I will say that Como is very strong: I say that we must continue to grow and improve."

On Diao and his second goal in a row, Cesc said: "He is a young, strong and powerful guy. Today for the first time I also used him as a real striker in the final. He did very well, having a player like Fadera is important. He attacks the depth, he helps the team a lot."

And on Paz scoring, he added: "He has to continue, he is still a child in many ways. I try to help him grow mentally, he has to improve like all the young guys we have. He did well today, I think he can have a great second half of the season. The important thing is that he is back on the pitch, now he has to grow mentally as I said before. I am happy with him and the other young guys we have: they did well today."